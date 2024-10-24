Persistent Systems Banks On AI Revolution To Drive Growth

The artificial intelligence pivot happening in the technology space will drive the growth story for Persistent Systems Ltd., the company’s Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Kalra has said.

The Pune-based multinational technology services company had on Tuesday reported a 23.4% year-on-year increase in net profit for the quarter ended September 2024 at Rs 325 crore. This was driven by the company's focus on AI services as well as the strategy, Kalra noted.

“This (growth) was led by our healthcare life sciences segment followed by BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance). We saw reasonably good growth in both segments followed by tech, where we are seeing a good revival,” he told NDTV Profit in a conversation.

Kalra said that the IT industry was at an interesting cusp at the moment. The top executive said that while most people focused on factors like the macroeconomic environment and the US elections, AI is bringing in a big change.

“There’s a much bigger pivot happening on the technology side, and that is the AI pivot at a broader level,” he explained.

The top executive said that Persistent Systems’ investments in AI over the last six quarters have helped it significantly.

“We are seeing good traction based on our AI for a tech platform called Sasa and our AI for business platforms like AAJ Hub and so on,” the CEO said.

“That, in my mind, for Persistent, will be the growth story—very differentiated from the sector—and that should give us sustainable growth going ahead,” he added.