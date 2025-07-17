PepsiCo Beats Estimates Citing Strong International Growth

Shares rose 2% at 6:53 a.m. in premarket trading in New York. The stock has declined 11% this year through Wednesday’s close, compared to a 6.5% rise in the S&P 500 Index over the same period.

The company reiterated its guidance for fiscal year 2025 of low-single-digit organic revenue growth and core earnings roughly even with the prior year. PepsiCo said it continues to expect “incremental supply chain costs,” including from tariffs, for the balance of 2025.

With a broad range of products from breakfast cereals and fruit juices to salty snacks and soft drinks, the company is working to overcome a trend toward healthier, less processed foods, as well as lower cost private-label options. Executives have said recently they were seeking to offer a greater variety of price points to entice penny-pinching shoppers.