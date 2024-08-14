PC Jewellers Q1 Results: Revenue Grows Almost Sixfold

PC Jewellers Ltd. reported a bottom line of Rs 156.1 crore in the quarter-ended June, as compared with a loss of Rs 171.6 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification.

The company's revenue grew almost sixfold year-on-year to Rs 401.15 crore.

Operating income, or earnings before interest and tax depreciation and amortisation stood at Rs 51.6 crore, while the Ebitda margin was at 12.9%.

The jewellery company has solidified its market presence with a network of 57 showrooms spanning 42 cities and 15 states across India. This expansion includes four new franchise-operated showrooms.

As it moves forward, the company is set on leveraging its established strengths and new operational improvements to enhance its market position and customer satisfaction, it said in a press release after the financial earnings.

Shares of the company fell 1.97% to close at Rs 92.87 apiece, as compared to a 0.19% advance in the benchmark Sensex.