PC Jeweller Q1 Results: Revenue Jumps 81%, Margin Expands
PC Jeweller Q1 Results: Revenue Jumps 81%, Margin Expands

The company's bottom line rose 4% to Rs 161.93 crore in the first quarter.

01 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
PC Jeweller Ltd. announced on Thursday plans to raise nearly Rs 500 crore (Photo: Pexels)

PC Jeweller Ltd.'s consolidated net profit soared in the quarter ended June 30 of the current financial year.

The company's bottom line rose to Rs 161.93 crore in the first quarter, up 4% compared to Rs 156.06 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

Revenue jumped 80.7% to Rs 724.91 crore during the April-June period, against Rs 401.15 crore for the same quarter of previous fiscal 2025.

PC Jeweller Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 80.7% to Rs 724.91 crore versus Rs 401.15 crore.

  • Net profit up 4% to Rs 161.93 crore versus Rs 156.06 crore.

  • Ebitda up 147% to Rs 127.31 crore versus Rs 51.57 crore.

  • Margin at 17.6% versus 12.9%.

Shares of PC Jeweller closed 4.09% lower at Rs 15.01 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.82% fall in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has risen 60.26% in the last 12 months but fallen 5.42% on a year-to-date basis.

