PC Jeweller Q1 Results: Revenue Jumps 81%, Margin Expands

PC Jeweller Ltd.'s consolidated net profit soared in the quarter ended June 30 of the current financial year.

The company's bottom line rose to Rs 161.93 crore in the first quarter, up 4% compared to Rs 156.06 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

Revenue jumped 80.7% to Rs 724.91 crore during the April-June period, against Rs 401.15 crore for the same quarter of previous fiscal 2025.