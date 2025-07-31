PB Fintech Q1 Results: Profit Falls Over 50%
PB Fintech Ltd.'s consolidated net profit fell over 50% in the first quarter of financial year 2026. It has posted a profit of Rs 84.59 crore in the quarter ended June.
This is in comparison to profit of Rs 170.62 crore in the last quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to its stock exchange notification on Thursday.
Revenue decreased 11% quarter-on-quarter for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 1,347.99 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, fell 70% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 34.39 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted to 2.6% from 7.5%.
The total insurance premium for the quarter stood at Rs 6,616 crore, marking a 36% uptick year-on-year. This rise was led by growth in new health insurance online.
While the company's core insurance revenue was up 37% on a year-on-year basis, its core credit revenue had declined 22%.
The renewal or trail revenue stood at an annual recurring revenue of Rs 673 crore. This marks a 47% uptick from the ARR in the same quarter last year. This is a key driver of long-term profit growth.
PB Fintech's health business continued to grow, but the company saw a slowdown in the savings business given the broader market conditions.
The company's credit revenue for the quarter was at Rs 102 crore while the disbursal was at Rs 2,095 crore for the core online business.
Share Price Today
The quarterly earnings were shared after market hours. The stock settled 0.51% lower at Rs 1,812.1 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.35% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. PB Fintech's shares have risen 24.44% in the last 12 months and fallen 14.07% on a year-to-date basis.
Out of 21 analysts tracking the company, nine maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and eight suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 1,871.40 implies an upside of 3.3%.