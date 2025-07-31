PB Fintech Q1 Results: Profit Falls Over 50%

PB Fintech Ltd.'s consolidated net profit fell over 50% in the first quarter of financial year 2026. It has posted a profit of Rs 84.59 crore in the quarter ended June.

This is in comparison to profit of Rs 170.62 crore in the last quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to its stock exchange notification on Thursday.

Revenue decreased 11% quarter-on-quarter for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 1,347.99 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, fell 70% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 34.39 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted to 2.6% from 7.5%.

The total insurance premium for the quarter stood at Rs 6,616 crore, marking a 36% uptick year-on-year. This rise was led by growth in new health insurance online.

While the company's core insurance revenue was up 37% on a year-on-year basis, its core credit revenue had declined 22%.