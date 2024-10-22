Paytm, Zomato, Adani Green, Bajaj Finance Among 70 Companies To Declare Q2 Results Today — Full List Here

Q2 Results 2024: Investors will keep a keen watch on the earnings reports on Oct. 22, as many big firms across sectors are scheduled to release their results for the September quarter of the current fiscal.

As many as 70 companies are slated to release their second quarter results on Tuesday.

Prominent players scheduled to release the September quarter results include Paytm (One 97 Communications Ltd.), Zomato Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. and Varun Beverages Ltd.

In its Q1 results, Adani Green Energy had reported a 95% year-on-year growth in net profit at Rs 629 crore. The company posted a profit of Rs 323 crore in Q1 of the previous fiscal year.

Varun Beverages Ltd., which follows the calendar year, is expected to post a net profit of Rs 557 crore during its third quarter.