Paytm, Zomato, Adani Green, Bajaj Finance Among 70 Companies To Declare Q2 Results Today — Full List Here
Other prominent players scheduled to release the September quarter results include Indus Towers, Varun Beverages, Olectra Greentech and Adani Energy Solutions.
Q2 Results 2024: Investors will keep a keen watch on the earnings reports on Oct. 22, as many big firms across sectors are scheduled to release their results for the September quarter of the current fiscal.
As many as 70 companies are slated to release their second quarter results on Tuesday.
Prominent players scheduled to release the September quarter results include Paytm (One 97 Communications Ltd.), Zomato Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. and Varun Beverages Ltd.
In its Q1 results, Adani Green Energy had reported a 95% year-on-year growth in net profit at Rs 629 crore. The company posted a profit of Rs 323 crore in Q1 of the previous fiscal year.
Varun Beverages Ltd., which follows the calendar year, is expected to post a net profit of Rs 557 crore during its third quarter.
Paytm parent One97 Communications will also be in focus on Tuesday with investors keeping a watch on any turnaround after the company reported massive losses in the June quarter. In the first quarter of the current fiscal, the fintech company's net loss widened to Rs 840 crore as against a loss of Rs 357 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The company's revenue from operations during Q1 dropped 36% YoY to Rs 1,502 crore from Rs 2,342 crore a year ago.
Another big name likely to be in the focus of market experts on Tuesday will be Zomato. The company had reported a 45% YoY growth in net profit at Rs 253 crore versus Rs 175 crore a year ago. Investors are also expected to keep a keen watch on the financial metrics of the food delivery major's quick commerce arm Blinkit and B2B division, Hyperpure.
Full List Of Companies Declaring Quarterly Results Today
The other companies declaring Q2 results on Oct. 22 include Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd., Ambassador Intra Holdings Ltd., Amber Enterprises India Ltd., Amerise Biosciences Ltd., Amraworld Agrico Ltd., APT Packaging Ltd., ASI Industries Ltd., Baba Arts Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Ballarpur Industries Ltd., Bisil Plast Ltd., Bridge Securities Ltd., Can Fin Homes Ltd., Chennai Petroleum Corp., Choice International Ltd., Cigniti Technologies Ltd., Coforge Ltd., Deccan Bearings Ltd., Dynamic Cables Ltd., Gabriel India Ltd., Gagan Gases Ltd., GK Consultants Ltd., Gujarat Mineral Development Corp., Goodyear India Ltd., Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd., Huhtamaki India Ltd.
Also scheduled to release Q2 results on Tuesday are ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co., IIFL Securities Ltd., Indus Towers Ltd., ICICI Securities Ltd., Jindal Hotels Ltd., Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd., Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., Key Corp Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd., Markobenz Ventures Ltd., Max Financial Services Ltd., NDL Ventures Ltd., Olectra Greentech Ltd., Orbit Exports Ltd., Osiajee Texfab Ltd., Persistent Systems Ltd., Pet Plastics Ltd., Prime Securities Ltd., Rajath Finance Ltd., and Royale Manor Hotels & Industries Ltd.
The companies reporting their earnings on Oct. 22 also include Regis Industries Ltd., Responsive Industries Ltd., RO Jewels Ltd., Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd., SBC Exports Ltd., Sunrise Efficient Marketing Ltd., Shangar Decor Ltd., Shanthi Gears Ltd., Shoppers Stop Ltd., SRF Ltd., Supreme Industries Ltd., Swastika Investmart Ltd., TCC Concept Ltd., Tokyo Finance Ltd., Tokyo Plast International Ltd., Ugro Capital Ltd., Varun Beverages Ltd., Vikas Lifecare Ltd., Welspun Specialty Solutions Ltd., Zensar Technologies Ltd., and Zomato Ltd.