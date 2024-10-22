Paytm Share Price Drops 5% After Q2 Report As Company Promises Loan Default Guarantees

Paytm's stock fell by 5% on Tuesday following the company's quarterly earnings report, despite posting a net profit of Rs 930 crore for July-September quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Analysts had anticipated a loss of Rs 631 crore, but the profit was largely attributed to a one-time gain, making it not directly comparable to previous earnings. The one time gain came from the company's sale of its events and movies ticketing business to Zomato Ltd., which generated Rs 1,345 crore after accounting for transaction costs.

The company’s revenue increased by 10.5% year-on-year to Rs 1,660 crore, compared to Rs 1,502 crore in the previous quarter. Additionally, Paytm's Ebitda loss narrowed to Rs 403 crore from Rs 792 crore in the prior quarter, indicating improved operational efficiency. However, when adjusted for the one-time gain, the loss stands at Rs 415 crore, reflecting ongoing challenges.