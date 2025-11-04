Paytm Q2 Results: Net Profit Plummets 83% Even As Revenue And Ebitda See Uptick

Business NewsEarningsPaytm Q2 Results: Net Profit Plummets 83% Even As Revenue And Ebitda See Uptick
Paytm's Ebitda saw a massive jump of 95.8% to Rs 141 crore.

04 Nov 2025, 10:15 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Paytm net profit nosedives in Q2FY26. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Paytm parent One 97 Communications Ltd.'s net profit for the second quarter of FY26 nosedived 82.9% sequentially, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The company reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 21 crore against Rs 123 crore in the previous quarter.

The revenue for the quarter under review rose 7.5% to Rs 2,061 crore from Rs 1,918 crore in the first quarter.

Notably, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation saw a massive jump of 95.8% to Rs 141 crore from Rs 72 crore, while Ebitda margin expanded to 6.8% from 3.8% in the last quarter.

Paytm Q2 Highlights (Cons, QoQ)

  • Net profit down 82.9% at Rs 21 crore versus Rs 123 crore

  • Revenue up 7.5% at Rs 2,061 crore versus Rs 1,918 crore

  • Ebitda up 95.8% at Rs 141 crore versus Rs 72 crore

  • Margin at 6.8% versus 3.8%

