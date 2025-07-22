Paytm Q1 Results: Net Profit Logged First Time Since Listing, Revenue Stays Flat

Lower employee stock ownership cost and higher other income helped Paytm parent One 97 Communications Ltd. to turn profitable in the quarter ended June, as per the financial results declared by the company on Tuesday.

This is the first time when the payments services provider has logged a quarterly net profit, since its listing in November 2021.

The company posted a bottom-line of Rs 122.5 crore, as compared to Rs 540-crore net loss reported in the preceding quarter.

In April, Paytm's Chief Executive Officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma had said during Q4 earnings call that "we are at a verge of PAT (profit after tax) profitability. I am very sure that next quarter onwards, if everything goes as we are seeing, it could very well be a PAT quarter."

The company's revenue from operations was flat at Rs 1,918 crore versus Rs 1,912 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. This came amid increase in number of subscription merchants, higher gross merchant value and growth in revenues from distribution of financial services.

On the operational side, Paytm's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation came in positive. The firm logged an Ebitda of Rs 71.5 crore, as compared to loss of Rs 88.6 crore in the preceding quarter.

The positive Ebitda, along with net profit, demonstrated "AI-led operating leverage, disciplined cost structure and higher other income", the company said.

Revenue from the company's distribution of financial services surged 100% on-year to Rs 561 crore. This was driven by increase in merchant loans, trail revenue from default loss guarantee portfolio and better collections.

Paytm's marketing expenses were down by 65% on-year at Rs 62 crore and its employee stock ownership cost was down 88% on-year at Rs 30 crore.