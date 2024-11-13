Patel Engineering Q2 Results: Profit Nearly Doubles To Rs 73.44 Crore

Total income of the company rose to Rs 1,230.98 crore in the July-September quarter, from Rs 1,046 crore in the same period a year ago.

As of Sept. 30, 2024, the consolidated gross debt of the company stood at Rs 1,437.7 crore, compared to Rs 1,885.5 crore as on March 31, 2024.

"Our performance in Q2FY25 highlights continued growth and operational efficiency, with revenue increasing by 14.98 per cent and significant gains in profitability, despite it being a monsoon period," said Kavita Shirvaikar, Managing Director.