Patanjali Foods Q2 Results: Profit Climbs 67%, Revenue Sees Uptick
Patanjali Food's revenue went up 20.9% to Rs 9,798.80 crore against Rs 8,101.56 crore in the same quarter last year.
Patanjali Foods Ltd. reported a 67% year-on-year advance in its net profit for the second quarter of FY26.
The FMCG company reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 516.69 crore for quarter ended September, compared to Rs 308.58 crore in the year-ago period.
On the other hand, Patanjali Food's revenue went up 20.9% to Rs 9,798.80 crore against Rs 8,101.56 crore in the same quarter last year.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation also increased 19% to Rs 552.05 crore from Rs 462.25 crore, while margin contracted to 5.6% from 5.7%.
ALSO READ
Q2 Results Live: Patanjali Profit Rises 67%; BPCL Profit Grows 5%; GCPL, Vedanta Profits Decline
Patanjali Foods Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 20.9% to Rs 9,798.80 crore versus Rs 8,101.56 crore
Net Profit up 67% to Rs 516.69 crore versus Rs 308.58 crore
Ebitda up 19% to Rs 552.05 crore versus Rs 462.25 crore
Margin at 5.6% versus 5.7%
Shares of Patanjali Foods closed 1.15% lower at Rs 602.55 apiece on the National Stock Exchange before the results announcement, compared to a 0.6% advance in the benchmark Nifty. The share price has risen 1.42% year-to-date and 0.78% in the last 12 months.
All the five analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 11.5%.