Patanjali Foods Q2 Results: Profit Climbs 67%, Revenue Sees Uptick

Patanjali Foods Ltd. reported a 67% year-on-year advance in its net profit for the second quarter of FY26.

The FMCG company reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 516.69 crore for quarter ended September, compared to Rs 308.58 crore in the year-ago period.

On the other hand, Patanjali Food's revenue went up 20.9% to Rs 9,798.80 crore against Rs 8,101.56 crore in the same quarter last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation also increased 19% to Rs 552.05 crore from Rs 462.25 crore, while margin contracted to 5.6% from 5.7%.