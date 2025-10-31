Patanjali Foods Q2 Results: Profit Climbs 67%, Revenue Sees Uptick

Business NewsEarningsPatanjali Foods Q2 Results: Profit Climbs 67%, Revenue Sees Uptick
Patanjali Food's revenue went up 20.9% to Rs 9,798.80 crore against Rs 8,101.56 crore in the same quarter last year.

31 Oct 2025, 08:23 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
(Photo: Patanjali website)
Patanjali Foods Ltd. reported a 67% year-on-year advance in its net profit for the second quarter of FY26.

The FMCG company reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 516.69 crore for quarter ended September, compared to Rs 308.58 crore in the year-ago period.

On the other hand, Patanjali Food's revenue went up 20.9% to Rs 9,798.80 crore against Rs 8,101.56 crore in the same quarter last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation also increased 19% to Rs 552.05 crore from Rs 462.25 crore, while margin contracted to 5.6% from 5.7%.

Patanjali Foods Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 20.9% to Rs 9,798.80 crore versus Rs 8,101.56 crore

  • Net Profit up 67% to Rs 516.69 crore versus Rs 308.58 crore

  • Ebitda up 19% to Rs 552.05 crore versus Rs 462.25 crore

  • Margin at 5.6% versus 5.7%

Shares of Patanjali Foods closed 1.15% lower at Rs 602.55 apiece on the National Stock Exchange before the results announcement, compared to a 0.6% advance in the benchmark Nifty. The share price has risen 1.42% year-to-date and 0.78% in the last 12 months.

All the five analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 11.5%.

