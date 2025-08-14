Patanjali Foods Q1 Results: Profit Falls 31% Even As Revenue Rises

Patanjali Foods Ltd. reported a 31% year-on-year decline in its net profit for the first quarter of FY26.

The FMCG company reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 180.36 crore for quarter ended June 30, compared to Rs 262.72 crore in the year-ago period.

On the other hand, Patanjali Food's revenue went up 24% to Rs 8,899.71 crore against Rs 7,177.17 crore in the same quarter last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation also decreased 22% to Rs 321.15 crore from Rs 409.71 crore, while margin contracted to 3.6% from 5.7%.