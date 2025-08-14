Patanjali Foods Q1 Results: Profit Falls 31% Even As Revenue Rises
Patanjali Food's revenue went up 24% to Rs 8,899.71 crore against Rs 7,177.17 crore in the same quarter last year.
Patanjali Foods Ltd. reported a 31% year-on-year decline in its net profit for the first quarter of FY26.
The FMCG company reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 180.36 crore for quarter ended June 30, compared to Rs 262.72 crore in the year-ago period.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation also decreased 22% to Rs 321.15 crore from Rs 409.71 crore, while margin contracted to 3.6% from 5.7%.
Patanjali Foods Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 24% to Rs 8,899.71 crore versus Rs 7,177.17 crore
Net Profit down 31% to Rs 180.36 crore versus Rs 262.72 crore
Ebitda down 22% to Rs 321.15 crore versus Rs 409.71 crore
Margin at 3.6% versus 5.7%
Shares of Patanjali Foods closed 1.82% lower at Rs 727.35 apiece on the National Stock Exchange before the results announcement, compared to a 0.05% advance in the benchmark Nifty. The share price has fallen 0.96% year-to-date but risen 0.03% in the last 12 months.
All the five analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 19.1%.