Patanjali Foods Q1 Results: Profit Falls 31% Even As Revenue Rises

Patanjali Food's revenue went up 24% to Rs 8,899.71 crore against Rs 7,177.17 crore in the same quarter last year.

14 Aug 2025, 06:20 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Patanjali Foods' Q1 net profit declines. (Image: Company/ X profile)</p></div>
Patanjali Foods' Q1 net profit declines. (Image: Company/ X profile)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Patanjali Foods Ltd. reported a 31% year-on-year decline in its net profit for the first quarter of FY26.

The FMCG company reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 180.36 crore for quarter ended June 30, compared to Rs 262.72 crore in the year-ago period.

On the other hand, Patanjali Food's revenue went up 24% to Rs 8,899.71 crore against Rs 7,177.17 crore in the same quarter last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation also decreased 22% to Rs 321.15 crore from Rs 409.71 crore, while margin contracted to 3.6% from 5.7%.

Patanjali Foods Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 24% to Rs 8,899.71 crore versus Rs 7,177.17 crore

  • Net Profit down 31% to Rs 180.36 crore versus Rs 262.72 crore

  • Ebitda down 22% to Rs 321.15 crore versus Rs 409.71 crore

  • Margin at 3.6% versus 5.7%

Shares of Patanjali Foods closed 1.82% lower at Rs 727.35 apiece on the National Stock Exchange before the results announcement, compared to a 0.05% advance in the benchmark Nifty. The share price has fallen 0.96% year-to-date but risen 0.03% in the last 12 months.

All the five analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 19.1%.

