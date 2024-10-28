Patanjali Foods CEO Expects Margin Pressure In Coming Quarters Amid Rising Input Costs

Patanjali Foods’ Chief Executive Officer Sanjeev Asthana expects the company’s margin to remain under pressure in the coming quarters due to rising cost of raw materials like palm oil and wheat.

Asthana told NDTV Profit that Patanjali Foods' FMCG segment took a hit in the July-September quarter due to hikes in raw material prices.

Pointing out that the income from biscuits was lower, he said, "From an 18% Ebitda, we came down to 9% because wheat flour prices were up substantially. Edible oil and palm oil prices were also up. So that took a hit. We believe that if this trend continues, it is going to put a certain bit of margin pressure going forward.”

For the quarter ended September in the current financial year, the FMCG company has reported a 13.7% increase in revenue at Rs 8,154.19 crore versus Rs 7,173.06 crore in the preceding months. Net profit grew 17% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 308.58 crore from Rs 262.72 in Q1. Margin, however, shrunk 0.2% to 5.5% during this period.

Despite the rising input cost, Asthana is confident of achieving the guidance for FY25. “Our guidance of 10% overall FMCG margin for the year and 4% for edible oils should be achieved and we should be able to do a 6% plus on a blended basis in terms of Ebitda for the full fiscal,” he said.