Oven Story's Parent Narrows Consolidated Loss To Rs 378.21 Crore In FY24

Rebel Foods, which operates brands such as Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, and Oven Story, has reported a narrowed consolidated loss of Rs 378.21 crore for financial year 2024, according to financial data from the business intelligence platform Tofler.

The company's revenue from operations increased by 18.8% to Rs 1,420.24 crore for the year ending March 31, 2024. This is up from Rs 1,195.22 crore in financial year 2023.

In the financial year ended March 2023, Rebel Foods reported a net loss of Rs 656.55 crore.

Other income for fiscal 2024 was Rs 65.29 crore, reflecting a 2.81% increase. Total income for the year was Rs 1,485.53 crore, marking an 18% rise from the previous year.

Total expenses for the financial year ended March 2024 were Rs 1,857.03 crore, compared to Rs 1,827.04 crore in fiscal 2023.

Founded in 2011 by Jaydeep Barman and Kallol Banerjee, Rebel Foods is the world’s largest internet restaurant company, having over 450 kitchens across 70 cities.

It owns brands such as Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, Ovenstory Pizza, Mandarin Oak, The Good Bowl, SLAY Coffee, Sweet Truth, Wendy’s and more.

Rebel Foods currently operates over 45 brands across multiple countries.

