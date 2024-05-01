Orient Cement, SIS, Greenpanel Industries, Adani Wilmar Q4 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Adani Wilmar Ltd., Adani Power Ltd., and Orient Cement Ltd. will be among the major firms to report their fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

Adani Wilmar is expected to post a top-line and bottom-line print of Rs 13,316.05 crore and Rs 217.70 crore, respectively, for the three months till March, according to Bloomberg estimates.

Orient Cement may report a net profit of Rs 66.30 crore and revenue of Rs 902.24 crore.

Ambuja Cement Ltd., SIS Ltd. and Greenpanel Industries Ltd. will also announce their quarterly earnings.