Orient Cement, SIS, Greenpanel Industries, Adani Wilmar Q4 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Adani Wilmar Ltd., Adani Power Ltd., and Orient Cement Ltd. will be among the major firms to report their fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday.
Adani Wilmar is expected to post a top-line and bottom-line print of Rs 13,316.05 crore and Rs 217.70 crore, respectively, for the three months till March, according to Bloomberg estimates.
Orient Cement may report a net profit of Rs 66.30 crore and revenue of Rs 902.24 crore.
Ambuja Cement Ltd., SIS Ltd. and Greenpanel Industries Ltd. will also announce their quarterly earnings.
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Wednesday:
Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Ltd., an Adani Group company.