Orient Cement Q4 Results: Profit Rises To Rs 68 Crore, Revenue Up 1.36%
Orient Cement's total expenses were up marginally to Rs 785.52 crore in the March quarter.
CK Birla group firm Orient Cement Ltd on Wednesday reported an increase of 1.21% in net profit to Rs 68.19 crore for the March quarter. The company reported a net profit of Rs 67.37 crore for the January-March period a year ago, Orient Cement Ltd. said in a regulator filing.
Its revenue from operations was up 1.36% to Rs 888.02 crore during the quarter under review. It was at Rs 876.03 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
Its total income was at Rs 895.53 crore, up 1.66% in the fourth quarter of FY24.
For the financial year ending on Mar 31, 2024, OCL's net profit was up 42.37% to Rs 174.85 crore.
It was at Rs 122.81 crore a year before.
OCL's total income in FY24 was up 8.5% to Rs 3,200.60 crore.
Meanwhile, in a separate filing, OCL said its board in a meeting on Wednesday recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share worth Re 1 each, at 150%, for the year ended March 31, 2024.
"Further, the company had declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.75 per equity share during the previous quarter of the financial year 2023-24, totalling the dividend amount to Rs 2.25," it said.