Oracle Financial Q1 Results: Profit Rises 10.17%, Beats Estimates

The software and hardware company recorded a net profit of Rs 617 crore for the quarter-ended June.

24 Jul 2024, 07:28 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image for Representative Purposes (Source: <a href="https://unsplash.com/@cytonn_photography?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Cytonn Photography</a>/<a href="https://unsplash.com/wallpapers/desktop/computer?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
Image for Representative Purposes (Source: Cytonn Photography/Unsplash)

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. on Wednesday reported a 10.17% sequential rise in net profit for the first quarter of this financial year, beating analysts' estimates.

The software and hardware company recorded a net profit of Rs 617 crore for the quarter-ended June, as compared to Rs 560 crore in the previous quarter, according to its stock exchange notification. This was above the Rs 569-crore estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Revenue increased by 6.02% quarter-on-quarter for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 1,741 crore. Analysts had projected revenue at Rs 1,665 crore.

Operating income—or earnings before interest, and taxes—rose 15.75% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 828.7 crore. The EBIT margin expanded to 47.59% from 43.59% in the previous quarter. Analyst estimates for EBIT and EBIT margin tracked by Bloomberg were Rs 712 crore and 42.80%, respectively.

Shares of the company closed 1.45% lower at Rs 11,150 apiece, as compared to a 0.16% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock has risen 156.02% year-to-date and 188.47% over the past 12 months.

