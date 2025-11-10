ONGC Q2 Results: Profit Surges 22%, Revenue Rises

Oil & Natural Gas Corp. posted a 22% rise in net profit in the second quarter of this financial year. It has posted a consolidated profit of Rs 9,848 crore.

This is in comparison to profit of Rs 8,024.23 crore in the preceding quarter, according to its stock exchange notification on Monday.

ONGC's revenue increased by 3.2% sequentially for the second quarter, reaching Rs 33,031 crore. The company had posted a revenue of Rs 32,002.89 crore in the previous quarter.

Following its second-quarter results, ONGC announced a substantial investment of Rs 422 crore in its subsidiary, ONGC Green Ltd., executed through a rights issue.

Additionally, the company is set to invest in two separate joint ventures or JV with Mitsui OSK, establishing a 50:50 shareholding for both partnerships.

Regarding shareholder returns or the dividend, ONGC has fixed Nov. 14 as the record date for the payment of its first interim dividend, which amounts to Rs 6 per equity share.