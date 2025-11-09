ONGC Q2 Results: Date, Dividend News, Earnings Call Details And Share Price History

Government-owned oil and gas explorer, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC), is among hundreds of companies that will announce its earnings for the quarter ended September 2025 next week.

The PSU was set up in 1956 and has been instrumental in driving India’s energy sector. ONGC’s results for the July to September period of FY26 will be closely watched by investors and analysts as they look for insights into energy consumption trends.

The company will share its key performance metrics such as revenue and profit through the Q2 results and will also hold an earnings conference call to discuss it with investors and analysts.