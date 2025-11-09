ONGC Q2 Results: Date, Dividend News, Earnings Call Details And Share Price History
ONGC quarterly results: The company will also host a conference call a day after announcing its Q2FY26 results.
Government-owned oil and gas explorer, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC), is among hundreds of companies that will announce its earnings for the quarter ended September 2025 next week.
The PSU was set up in 1956 and has been instrumental in driving India’s energy sector. ONGC’s results for the July to September period of FY26 will be closely watched by investors and analysts as they look for insights into energy consumption trends.
The company will share its key performance metrics such as revenue and profit through the Q2 results and will also hold an earnings conference call to discuss it with investors and analysts.
ONGC Q2 Results Date
ONGC has informed the stock exchanges that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Monday, Nov. 10. The Board will consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 2025.
ONGC Q2 Dividend
During its upcoming Board meeting, ONGC may also consider and approve the recommendation of announcing a dividend for its shareholders. If announced, this will mark its first interim dividend for FY26, rewarding shareholders for the company’s potentially strong performance.
ONGC Q2 Trading Window
In line with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, ONGC has further announced that its trading window has been closed since Oct. 1. This prohibition mainly applies to designated company persons such as Directors and Promoters and their relatives, among other people. The trading window will remain closed until Wednesday, Nov. 12, for the insiders, according to the filing.
ONGC Q2 Earnings Call
The company will also host a conference call a day after announcing its Q2FY26 results. ONGC has informed the exchanges that it will hold a call on Nov. 11 at 3:30 p.m., where Vivek C Tongaonkar, Director (Finance), and team will discuss Q2 FY26 earnings.
Local Access Number Toll: - 1800 890 6980/1800 121 4250
Toll Free Number – International
USA: 1877 387 0849/ 1800 974 0768, UK: 0800 016 3439/ 0808 101 7155,
Singapore: 800 101 1941, Hong Kong: 800 903 171.
International Direct toll Access: +91 44 7167 9001
ONGC Q1FY26 Results
ONGC posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 11,554 crore for Q1FY26, up 18.2% compared to Rs 9,776 crore in the same period last year. Gross revenue stood at Rs 1.63 lakh crore, down 3.5% from Rs 1.68 lakh crore in Q1FY25. Standalone crude oil production during Q1FY26 was 4.683 MMT, reflecting a 1.2% increase over Q1FY25.
Quarter-on-quarter, consolidated Ebitda rose 23% to Rs 17,185.28 crore from Rs 13,961.36 crore, while the margin improved to 53.7% compared to 39.9%.
ONGC Share Price History
In the last five trading sessions, ONGC share price has declined by 1.77%, and over the past month, it is up 4.42%. ONGC shares have gained 8.27% over the last six months and are up 6.56% year-to-date. On a one-year basis, the stock has decreased by 3.83%.
The 52-week high was Rs 273.50, recorded on Jan. 8, 2025, while the 52-week low was Rs 205.00, recorded on April 7, 2025 on NSE.
ONGC shares ended 0.40% higher at Rs 252.50 apiece on the NSE compared to a flat benchmark Nifty 50.