ONGC Q1 Results: Profit Falls 11.19%, Gas Production Declines 4%

The company's offshore exploration and production segment saw revenue grow 3.41% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 24,187.24 crore, while the onshore segment revenue remained flat at Rs 10,996.45 crore.

Together, the exploration and production segment accounted for 19% of the company's total revenue.

The refining and marketing segment, which accounts for 79% of the company's consolidate revenue, saw a 1.7% sequential fall to Rs 1.48 lakh crore.