ONGC, Hindalco, BEML, Jubilant FoodWorks, EPL Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Oil and Natural Gas Corp., Bank of India, Hindalco Industries Ltd., Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. and Britannia Industries Ltd. will be in focus on Monday as they announce their earnings for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

ONGC is anticipated to post a standalone net profit of Rs 9,215 crore and revenue of Rs 34,160 crore. The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation is expected at Rs 18,236 crore, translating to a margin of 53.4%.

Hindalco Industries is likely to report a net profit of Rs 3,298 crore and revenue of Rs 55,132 crore. On the operating side, Hindalco may see an Ebitda of Rs 7,190 crore and a margin of 13%.

Jubilant FoodWorks is expected to announce a net profit of Rs 390 crore, with revenue estimated at Rs 7,957 crore and an Ebitda of Rs 1,602 crore, reflecting a margin of 20.1%.

Other notable companies announcing earnings on Monday include Zydus Wellness Ltd., Devyani International Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd. and Borosil Renewables Ltd.