ONGC, Hindalco, BEML, Jubilant FoodWorks, EPL Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
ONGC is anticipated to post a profit of Rs 9,215 crore, while Hindalco Industries is likely to report a profit of Rs 3,298 crore.
Oil and Natural Gas Corp., Bank of India, Hindalco Industries Ltd., Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. and Britannia Industries Ltd. will be in focus on Monday as they announce their earnings for the quarter ended Sept. 30.
ONGC is anticipated to post a standalone net profit of Rs 9,215 crore and revenue of Rs 34,160 crore. The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation is expected at Rs 18,236 crore, translating to a margin of 53.4%.
Hindalco Industries is likely to report a net profit of Rs 3,298 crore and revenue of Rs 55,132 crore. On the operating side, Hindalco may see an Ebitda of Rs 7,190 crore and a margin of 13%.
Jubilant FoodWorks is expected to announce a net profit of Rs 390 crore, with revenue estimated at Rs 7,957 crore and an Ebitda of Rs 1,602 crore, reflecting a margin of 20.1%.
Other notable companies announcing earnings on Monday include Zydus Wellness Ltd., Devyani International Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd. and Borosil Renewables Ltd.
Full List Of Companies Declaring Q2 Results On Nov. 11
Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Bank of India, BEML Ltd, Bengal & Assam Co, BLS International Services Ltd, Blue Dart Express Ltd, Borosil Renewables Ltd, Britannia Industries Ltd, Campus Activewear Ltd, Devyani International Ltd, Dollar Industries Ltd, EIH Associated Hotels Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Electronics Mart India Ltd, EPL Ltd, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd, Gateway Distriparks Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Goodluck India Ltd, Graphite India Ltd, Harsha Engineers International Ltd, Hindalco Industries Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, Insecticides (India) Ltd, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, National Fertilizers Ltd, Oil and Natural Gas Corp., PG Electroplast Ltd, Precision Wires India Ltd, Premier Explosives Ltd, the Ramco Cements Ltd, Ramco Industries Ltd, RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd, Keystone Realtors Ltd, Sandhar Technologies Ltd, Sansera Engineering Ltd, Shree Cement Ltd, SML Isuzu Ltd, Suprajit Engineering Ltd, TCPL Packaging Ltd, Time Technoplast Ltd, Triveni Turbine Ltd, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd, Vaibhav Global Ltd, Zydus Wellness Ltd.