ONGC, Divi’s Labs, Aurobindo Pharma Q3 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Oil and Natural Gas Corp., Divi’s Laboratories Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., and Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. will be among the major companies to report their earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 on Saturday.

ONGC is expected to post a net profit of Rs 10,291.5 crore as against a revenue of Rs 35,388.5 crore for the October-December quarter on Saturday, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

Divi’s Laboratories is expected to report a net profit of Rs 418.25 crore and a revenue of Rs 1,996.9 crore for the quarter ended December, according to consensus estimates. Aurobindo Pharma will likely report a bottom line print of Rs 877.5 crore, as against a top line print of Rs 7,379.3 crore on Saturday, according to estimates.

MCX is likely to post a net profit of Rs 1.08 crore and a revenue of Rs 179.4 crore, according to consensus estimates.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd., Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Filatex India Ltd., Filatex Fashions Ltd., Flair Writing Industries Ltd., Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd., Maithan Alloys Ltd., Uflex Ltd., Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Ltd. will also report their earnings on Saturday.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their quarterly results on Saturday: