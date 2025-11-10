ONGC, Bajaj Finance, Vodafone Idea, Jindal Stainless, SJVN Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Bajaj Finance Ltd, Oil & Natural Gas Corp., Vodafone Idea Ltd, and Jindal Stainless Ltd are among the top names that will announce their earnings for the second quarter of the current financial year on Monday.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Monday.

Bajaj Finance Ltd is expected to clock a profit of Rs 4,968.97 crore for the quarter, with its total revenue seen at Rs 13,215.2 crore.

ONGC is anticipated to post a profit of Rs 8,660.18 crore. Its total revenue is estimated at Rs 32,959.9 crore, and its Ebitda is seen at Rs 20,553.38 crore, reflecting a strong operating margin of 62.4%

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea Ltd is estimated to report a revenue of Rs 11,125.62 crore with an Ebitda of Rs 4,664.6 crore, resulting in a margin of 41.9%. The company is projected to report a substantial net loss of Rs 6,712.31 crore for the quarter.