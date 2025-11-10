ONGC, Bajaj Finance, Vodafone Idea, Jindal Stainless, SJVN Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
KEC International, KPIT Technologies, Emami, Sula Vineyards and V-Mart Retail are some of the other firms that are set to post their quarterly results.
Bajaj Finance Ltd, Oil & Natural Gas Corp., Vodafone Idea Ltd, and Jindal Stainless Ltd are among the top names that will announce their earnings for the second quarter of the current financial year on Monday.
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Monday.
Bajaj Finance Ltd is expected to clock a profit of Rs 4,968.97 crore for the quarter, with its total revenue seen at Rs 13,215.2 crore.
ONGC is anticipated to post a profit of Rs 8,660.18 crore. Its total revenue is estimated at Rs 32,959.9 crore, and its Ebitda is seen at Rs 20,553.38 crore, reflecting a strong operating margin of 62.4%
Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea Ltd is estimated to report a revenue of Rs 11,125.62 crore with an Ebitda of Rs 4,664.6 crore, resulting in a margin of 41.9%. The company is projected to report a substantial net loss of Rs 6,712.31 crore for the quarter.
Jindal Stainless is estimated to report a net profit of Rs 751.35 crore on a total revenue of Rs 10,531.4 crore, with Ebitda reaching Rs 1,315.86 crore, indicating an Ebitda margin of 12.5%.
KEC International is likely to report a net profit of Rs 178.83 crore on a revenue of Rs 5,839.24 crore, with an Ebitda of Rs 433 crore and a margin of 7.4%.
SJVN Ltd is seen with robust figures, including a net profit of Rs 390.43 crore on a revenue of Rs 1,036.2 crore. The company's operational efficiency is highlighted by an Ebitda of Rs 860.07 crore, representing a highly impressive margin of 83%.
In the IT and Consumer space, KPIT Technologies Ltd, Emami Ltd, and Sula Vineyards Ltd will also be announcing results.
KPIT Technologies is anticipated to post a net profit of Rs 196.59 crore on a revenue of Rs 1,568 crore. Its Ebitda is estimated at Rs 331.71, with a margin of 21.2%.
Emami, a major player in the consumer space, is estimated to report a net profit of Rs 168.63 crore on a revenue of Rs 828.53 crore, with an Ebitda of Rs 204.16 crore and a margin of 24.6%.
Sula Vineyards is expected to post a net profit of Rs 10.6 crore on a revenue of Rs 137.27 crore, with an Ebitda of Rs 29.57 crore and a margin of 21.5%.
Finally, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd is projected to report a profit of Rs 54.71 crore, on a revenue of Rs 1,071.48 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 8.9% with the Ebitda at Rs 95.33.
V-Mart Retail Ltd, on the other hand, is estimated to report a revenue of Rs 803.85 crore, an Ebitda of Rs 62.73 crore, with a margin 7.8% and a net loss of Rs 17.67 crore for the quarter.