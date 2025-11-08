Olectra Greentech Q2 Results: Profit And Revenue Rise, Margin Narrows

Olectra Greentech Ltd.'s profit for the second quarter of FY26 rose 4.2% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.

The company reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 49.5 crore, compared to 47.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue jumped 25.4% to Rs 657 crore from Rs 524 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Earnings, before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation rose nearly 10% to Rs 89.2 crore from Rs 81.2 crore in Q2 FY25.

However, Ebitda margin narrowed to 13.6% from15.5%.

(This is a developing story)