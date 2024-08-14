Ola Electric's Q1 Review: Automotive Margin Expansion Overshadows Quarterly Losses

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. reported its quarter-one results on Wednesday, and while the overall losses of the company have expanded compared to last year, the more important story from these financials has to be the adjusted gross margin improvement, especially in the automotive business.

While consolidated revenues grew by 34% to Rs 1,718 crore, gross margins improved by 123% to Rs 377 crore. Adjusted gross margins as a percentage of revenue improved to 21.9% versus 13.2% year on year. These numbers are exceptionally strong, given that the company is only in its fourth year of operation.