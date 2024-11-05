NDTV ProfitEarningsOil India Q2 Results: Profit Rises 3%, Revenue Down 11%
ADVERTISEMENT

Oil India Q2 Results: Profit Rises 3%, Revenue Down 11%

The margin narrowed 370 basis points to 35% in the quarter ended September.

05 Nov 2024, 06:34 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Oil India Ltd.'s financial performance in Q2 FY2025 shows a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,069 crore, alongside an 11% drop in revenue, reflecting the current market dynamics affecting the state-run crude oil producer. (Photo source: Oil India/X)</p></div>
Oil India Ltd.'s financial performance in Q2 FY2025 shows a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,069 crore, alongside an 11% drop in revenue, reflecting the current market dynamics affecting the state-run crude oil producer. (Photo source: Oil India/X)

Oil India Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 2.6% in the second quarter of the current financial year.

The state-run crude oil producer's bottom line decreased sequentially to Rs 2,069 crore in the quarter ended September in comparison to Rs 2,016 crore in the preceding quarter, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Oil India's earnings were mainly impacted by lower crude oil realisations, which were over 8% lower on an annual basis at $79.33 per barrel as compared to $86.86 per barrel a year ago

Oil India Q2 FY25 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue down 11% to Rs 7,247 crore versus Rs 8,120 crore.

  • Ebitda down 19% to Rs 2,536 crore versus Rs 3,142 crore.

  • Margin narrowed 370 basis points to 35% versus 38.7%.

  • Net profit up 2.6% to Rs 2,069 crore versus Rs 2,016 crore.

ALSO READ

Mankind Pharma Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 29%, Beats Estimates
Opinion
Mankind Pharma Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 29%, Beats Estimates
Read More

Production

Oil India's total crude oil production stood at 0.88 million tonnes, a 4.7% year on year uptick. Natural gas production declined 1.4% to 0.8 billion cubic metres.

Oil India does maintain its target of 4 million tonnes of crude oil and 5 billion cubic metres of gas production for the medium term, Chairperson Ranjit Rath told NDTV Profit.

ALSO READ

Q2 Results Live: Oil India Revenue Falls 13%; GAIL India Profit Falls 16%
Opinion
Q2 Results Live: Oil India Revenue Falls 13%; GAIL India Profit Falls 16%
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT