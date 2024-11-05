Oil India Q2 Results: Profit Rises 3%, Revenue Down 11%

Oil India Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 2.6% in the second quarter of the current financial year.

The state-run crude oil producer's bottom line decreased sequentially to Rs 2,069 crore in the quarter ended September in comparison to Rs 2,016 crore in the preceding quarter, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Oil India's earnings were mainly impacted by lower crude oil realisations, which were over 8% lower on an annual basis at $79.33 per barrel as compared to $86.86 per barrel a year ago