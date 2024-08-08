ADVERTISEMENT
Oil India Q1 Results: Profit Falls 14%, But Beats Estimates
The state-run crude oil producer's profit decreased 14% sequentially to Rs 2,016.30 crore in the quarter-ended June.
Oil India Ltd.'s consolidated net profit fell in the first quarter of financial year 2025, though it surpassed analysts' estimates.
The state-run crude oil producer's profit decreased 14% sequentially to Rs 2,016.30 crore in the quarter-ended June, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Bloomberg analysts' consensus estimates were at Rs 1,793 crore.
Oil India Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue down 8% to Rs 8,120.21 crore versus Rs 9,147.01 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 5,603 crore).
Ebitda down 4% to Rs 3,141.95 crore versus Rs 3,261.23 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 2,516 crore).
Ebitda margin at 38.7% versus 35.7% (Bloomberg Estimate: 44.90%).
Net profit down 14% to Rs 2,016.30 crore versus Rs 2,332.94 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 1,793 crore).
Oil India Bags Dolphin Drilling's Blackford Unit For Andaman Offshore Blocks
