Oberoi Realty Q2 Results: Profit Rises 29%, Beats Estimates

Oberoi Realty's Q2 FY25 financial results showcase revenue growth of 8.4% to Rs 1,320 crore and a significant 27.5% surge in Ebitda to Rs 815 crore, bolstering its position in the Indian real estate market." (Representational image. Photo source: Oberoi Realty website)
The consolidated net profit of Oberoi Realty Ltd. jumped 8.4% in the second quarter of the current financial year, beating analysts' estimates.
The real estate player's profit rose to Rs 589 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 520 crore.