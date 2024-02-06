Nykaa Q3 Results: Profit Doubles, Revenue Meets Estimates

The consolidated revenue from operations rose 22% year-on-year.

The company approved further investment of up to Rs 150 crore in arm Nykaa Fashion Ltd. via rights issue to be utilised for repayment of loans.

The board has approved to consolidate the athleisure and lingerie business of Nykaa Fashion into the parent company to streamline and consolidate owned brand business in a single entity in a phased manner.

It also gave its nod to demerger of eB2B business “Superstore by Nykaa” from FSN Distribution Ltd. to Nykaa ERetail Ltd., to consolidate online beauty business in a single entity.

Shares of Nykaa closed 0.59% lower at Rs 160.50 apiece, ahead of the announcement, as compared with a 0.63% advance in the benchmark BSE Sensex.