Nuvoco Vistas Corp Q1 Results: Profit Falls 80%
The cement manufacturer's net profit decreased 80.4% year-on-year to Rs 2.8 crore in the April-June quarter.
Nuvoco Vistas Corp.'s profit fell in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, missing analysts' estimates.
The cement manufacturer's net profit decreased 80.4% year-on-year to Rs 2.8 crore in the April-June quarter, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 29.31 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Nuvoco Vistas Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 6% to Rs 2,636 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,659.47 crore).
Ebitda down 12.5% to Rs 343 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 379.04 crore).
Ebitda margin at 13% versus 14% (Bloomberg estimate: 14.3%).
Net profit down 80.4% to Rs 2.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 29.31 crore).
Volume
The company's consolidated cement sales volume stood at 4% lower on an annual basis at 4.8 million metric tonne. Macro factors, coupled with implementation of the company’s SAP upgradation program in line with the digital transformation journey, impacted volume growth, the company said.
Premium products remain a key focus for the company, with their share in trade volume reaching a record high of 40% in Q1 FY25.
Cost Discipline
The company's power and fuel costs continue to be among the lowest in the industry, standing at Rs 1,076 per tonne during the quarter. The blended fuel cost in Q1 FY25 were the lowest in the last 11 quarters at Rs 1.57 Mcal.