NTPC Q2 Results: Profit Falls 4%; Dividend Announced — Check Record Date, Other Details

NTPC Ltd.'s profit falls 3.9% to Rs 5,067 crore in the second quarter of this financial year. This is in comparison to profit of Rs 5,275 crore in the previous quarter of this fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification on Thursday.

Revenue rose by 0.2% year-on-year for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 44,786 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization rises 10% year-on-year to Rs 12,816 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 28.6%.