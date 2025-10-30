NTPC Q2 Results: Profit Falls 4%; Dividend Announced — Check Record Date, Other Details
NTPC's revenue rose by 0.2% year-on-year for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 44,786 crore.
NTPC Ltd.'s profit falls 3.9% to Rs 5,067 crore in the second quarter of this financial year. This is in comparison to profit of Rs 5,275 crore in the previous quarter of this fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification on Thursday.
Revenue rose by 0.2% year-on-year for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 44,786 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization rises 10% year-on-year to Rs 12,816 crore. The Ebitda margin expanded to 28.6%.
NTPC Q2 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 0.2% to Rs 44,785.82 crore versus Rs 44,706.05 crore.
Net Profit down 4% to Rs 5,066.78 crore versus Rs 5,274.59 crore.
Ebitda up 10% to Rs 12,815.75 crore versus Rs 11,664.98 crore.
Margin at 28.6% versus 26.1%.
NTPC Dividend
NTPC has announced an interim dividend of Rs 2.75 per equity share for the fiscal 2026. The board has fixed Nov. 7 as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment, and it will be paid on Nov. 25 the company added.
In the previous financial year, NTPC gave Rs 8,096.72 crore in dividends to its shareholders, amounting to Rs 8.35 per share.
NTPC Share Price Today
The quarterly earnings were shared after market hours. The stock settled 0.68% lower at Rs 345.15 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.68% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.
NTPC shares have fallen 15.51% in the last 12 months and risen 3.54% year-to-date.
Out of 26 analysts tracking the company, 23 maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold' and one suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 418 implies an upside of 21.1%.