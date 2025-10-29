NTPC Q2 Results: Date, Dividend News, Share Price History, Earnings Call Details And More
NTPC Ltd. will hold a conference call for analysts and investors at 7 p.m., on October 30.
NTPC Ltd., India's largest integrated power company, will declare its results for the second quarter of the current financial year this week. NTPC has an installed power capacity of over 83 GW and accounts for 23% of India’s power generation. It aims to achieve a capacity of 150 GW by 2032. Here are key details about NTPC’s Q2FY26 result announcement.
NTPC Q2 Results: Date And Dividend News
In an exchange filing dated Oct. 24, NTPC said a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Oct. 30, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the second quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30.
The Board of Directors will also consider and approve an interim dividend on the equity share capital of the company for the financial year 2025-26.
The company has fixed Nov. 7 as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the interim dividend, if declared by the Board of Directors.
NTPC Q2 Results: Trading Window Closure
The trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for designated employees from Oct. 1 to Nov. 1, in compliance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading.
NTPC Q2 Results: Earnings Call
NTPC Ltd. will hold a conference call for analysts and investors at 7 p.m., on October 30, with the Company’s Management to discuss the financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025.
Jaikumar Srinivasan, Director (Finance), along with other Functional Directors of the Company, will be present on the call to share key insights and respond to questions from participants.
NTPC Q1 Results
NTPC reported a 10.9% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,108.46 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 5,506.07 crore in Q1FY25. Total income declined 2.4% YoY to Rs 47,821.11 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 48,981.68 crore in Q1FY25.
NTPC Share Price History
Shares of NTPC have fallen 0.23% in the past five trading sessions on the NSE. In the past month, it has risen by 0.65% and in the past six months, it has declined by 3.87%. On a year-to-date basis, it has risen by 2.85%. Over the past year, it has come down by 16.74%.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 415.45 apiece on the NSE on Nov. 1, 2024, and a 52-week low of Rs 292.80 apiece on Feb. 17.
At 9:44 a.m. on Wednesday, NTPC shares were trading 1.18% up at Rs 343.15 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.20% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.