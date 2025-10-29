NTPC Q2 Results: Date, Dividend News, Share Price History, Earnings Call Details And More

In an exchange filing dated Oct. 24, NTPC said a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Oct. 30, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the second quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30.

The Board of Directors will also consider and approve an interim dividend on the equity share capital of the company for the financial year 2025-26.

The company has fixed Nov. 7 as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the interim dividend, if declared by the Board of Directors.