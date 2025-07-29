NTPC Q1 Results: Profit Rises 6%, Revenue Declines
Margin narrows to 24.2% versus 28% in the year-ago period.
NTPC Ltd. posted a rise in standalone net profit in the first quarter of financial year 2026.
The power generation and distribution company reported a 6% increase in its net profit to Rs 4,775 crore in the June quarter, compared to Rs 4,511 crore a year ago, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
NTPC Q1 FY26 Highlights (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue down 4.2% to Rs 42,572.6 crore versus Rs 44,427.5 crore.
Net profit up 6% to Rs 4,774.7 crore versus Rs 4,511 crore.
Ebitda down 17% to Rs 10,283.8 crore versus Rs 12,454.9 crore.
The company has fixed Sept. 4 as the record date for the final dividend of Rs 3.35 per share recommended by the company for the financial year 2025.
Shares of NTPC closed 0.50% higher at Rs 334.60 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, compared to a 0.57% rise in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has fallen 15.05% in the last 12 months but risen 0.37% on a year-to-date basis. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential upside of 26%.