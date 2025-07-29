Business NewsEarningsNTPC Q1 Results: Profit Rises 6%, Revenue Declines
ADVERTISEMENT

NTPC Q1 Results: Profit Rises 6%, Revenue Declines

Margin narrows to 24.2% versus 28% in the year-ago period.

29 Jul 2025, 09:26 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NTPC Q1 Results: Profit Rises 6%, Revenue Declines (Source:&nbsp;NTPC Website)</p></div>
NTPC Q1 Results: Profit Rises 6%, Revenue Declines (Source: NTPC Website)

NTPC Ltd. posted a rise in standalone net profit in the first quarter of financial year 2026.

The power generation and distribution company reported a 6% increase in its net profit to Rs 4,775 crore in the June quarter, compared to Rs 4,511 crore a year ago, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

NTPC Q1 FY26 Highlights (Standalone, YoY)

  • Revenue down 4.2% to Rs 42,572.6 crore versus Rs 44,427.5 crore.

  • Net profit up 6% to Rs 4,774.7 crore versus Rs 4,511 crore.

  • Ebitda down 17% to Rs 10,283.8 crore versus Rs 12,454.9 crore.

  • Margin narrows to 24.2% versus 28%.

ALSO READ

Larsen & Toubro Q1 Results: Profit Rises 30%, Beats Estimates
Opinion
Larsen & Toubro Q1 Results: Profit Rises 30%, Beats Estimates
Read More

The company has fixed Sept. 4 as the record date for the final dividend of Rs 3.35 per share recommended by the company for the financial year 2025.

Shares of NTPC closed 0.50% higher at Rs 334.60 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, compared to a 0.57% rise in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has fallen 15.05% in the last 12 months but risen 0.37% on a year-to-date basis. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential upside of 26%.

ALSO READ

Q1 Results Live: NTPC Profit Rises 6%; Dilip Buildcon Revenue Falls 16%
Opinion
Q1 Results Live: NTPC Profit Rises 6%; Dilip Buildcon Revenue Falls 16%
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT