NTPC Green Energy Q1 Results: Date, Share Price History And All You Need To Know

NTPC Green Energy Ltd.’s shares have declined 4.05% in the last five trading sessions. It has slipped 1.07% in the last one month. The stock is down 2.32% in the last six months. The renewable energy stock has dropped 17.25% year-to-date.

NTPC Green Energy shares hit a record high of Rs 155.35 apiece on the NSE on Dec. 4, 2024, and a low of Rs 84.55 on March 3, 2025.

Shares of the company were listed on the BSE and NSE on Nov. 27, 2024.

NTPC Green Enegy shares ended 1.23% lower at Rs 105.61 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.90% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.