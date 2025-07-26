NTPC Green Energy Q1 Results: Date, Share Price History And All You Need To Know
NTPC Green Energy’s Board of Directors will meet on July 28 to consider and approve Q1 results.
NTPC Green Energy Ltd. is set to announce its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, next week. In a filing to the stock exchanges, the company announced its upcoming Board meeting to consider and approve the financial results for Q1FY26.
NTPC Green Energy Ltd. is the renewable energy arm of India’s largest public sector power utility company, NTPC Ltd. Here’s what to expect from NTPC Green Energy Ltd.’s Q1 results announcement:
NTPC Green Energy Q1 Results: Date
NTPC Green Energy Ltd. will hold a Board meeting on Monday, July 28. During the meeting, the company’s Board of Directors will review and approve its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 2025.
NTPC Green Energy Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure
In compliance with SEBI’s Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations, 2015, and the company’s internal policy, NTPC Green Energy Ltd. has closed its trading window for designated persons and their immediate relatives from July 1. The trading window will remain shut until 48 hours after the declaration of the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 2025.
NTPC Green Energy Q4 FY25 Results
NTPC Green Energy Ltd. reported a strong set of numbers for the fourth quarter of FY25. Revenue rose 22.5% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 622.27 crore, compared to Rs 508.14 crore in the same period the previous fiscal. Ebitda grew 28.4% to Rs 560.27 crore from Rs 436.45 crore, while margins improved to 90% from 85.9%. Net profit surged 188% YoY to Rs 233.22 crore, up from Rs 80.95 crore.
NTPC Green Energy Share Price History
NTPC Green Energy Ltd.’s shares have declined 4.05% in the last five trading sessions. It has slipped 1.07% in the last one month. The stock is down 2.32% in the last six months. The renewable energy stock has dropped 17.25% year-to-date.
NTPC Green Energy shares hit a record high of Rs 155.35 apiece on the NSE on Dec. 4, 2024, and a low of Rs 84.55 on March 3, 2025.
Shares of the company were listed on the BSE and NSE on Nov. 27, 2024.
NTPC Green Enegy shares ended 1.23% lower at Rs 105.61 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.90% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.