NTPC Green Energy Q1 Results: Profit Surges 59%
Revenue rises 18% to Rs 680 crore.
NTPC Green Energy Ltd.'s net profit surged in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, according to an exchange filing on Monday.
The firm reported a bottom line of Rs 221 crore, a 59% jump from the year-ago period.
NTPC Green Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 17.6% at Rs 680 crore versus Rs 578.5 crore.
Net profit up 59% at Rs 221 crore versus Rs 139 crore.
Ebitda up 17.7% at Rs 604 crore versus Rs 513 crore.
Margin flat at 88.7%.
Shares of NTPC Green Energy closed 1.42% higher at Rs 107.28% apiece on the National Stock Exchange before the announcement, compared to a 0.63% fall in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has fallen 0.67% in the last 12 months and 15.65% on a year-to-date basis.
Out of the four analysts tracking the company, three have a 'buy' rating on the stock and one suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential downside of 5.9%.