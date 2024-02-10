NDTV ProfitEarningsNSE Q3 Results: Profit Falls 1%, Margin Expands Over Q2
NSE Q3 Results: Profit Falls 1%, Margin Expands Over Q2

The company profit after taxes fell 1% sequentially to Rs 1,975 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.

10 Feb 2024, 07:45 PM IST
National Stock Exchange Ltd. reported profit in the third quarter and a margin improvement of 70 basis points over the previous quarter.

NSE Q3 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue from operations down 23% to Rs 3,517 crore.

  • Ebdita down 3% at Rs 2,817 crore.

  • Ebidta margins at 80.1% vs 79.4%.

