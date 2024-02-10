NSE Q3 Results: Profit Falls 1%, Margin Expands Over Q2

National Stock Exchange Ltd. reported profit in the third quarter and a margin improvement of 70 basis points over the previous quarter.The company profit after taxes fell 1% sequentially to Rs 1,975 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.
National Stock Exchange Ltd. reported profit in the third quarter and a margin improvement of 70 basis points over the previous quarter.
The company profit after taxes fell 1% sequentially to Rs 1,975 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Saturday.
NSE Q3 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue from operations down 23% to Rs 3,517 crore.