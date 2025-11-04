NSE Q2 Results: Profit Declines To Rs 2,098 Crore, Revenue Slips 8%

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) reported a decline profit for the second quarter of financial year 2026. The NSE reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,098 crore for the second quarter, marking a fall of 28.2% compared to the Rs 2,924 crore as reported in the previous quarter.

However, excluding a one-time settlement fee, the consolidated Profit After Tax or PAT for the quarter was up 16% quarter-on-quarter, maintaining a strong net profit margin of 63%.