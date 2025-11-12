NSDL Q2 Results: Check Board Meeting Date, Earnings Call Details And Share Price History

Shares of NSDL have declined 0.65% in the past five trading sessions on the BSE. In the last one month, the stock has decreased by 7.69%. Since its listing in August 2025, the stock has gained 15.56%.

At 9:41 a.m. on Wednesday, NSDL shares were trading 2.02% up at Rs 1,081.65 apiece on the BSE. This compares to a 0.63% rise in the BSE Sensex.