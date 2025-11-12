NSDL Q2 Results: Check Board Meeting Date, Earnings Call Details And Share Price History
NSDL quarterly results: The depository has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors on Nov. 13 to approve the Q2FY26 results.
National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL) is set to announce the results for the second quarter of FY26 this week. It is one of the largest securities depositories in the world. NSDL provides services such as account maintenance, dematerialisation, and settlement of trades to investors, brokers and other market participants. Here’s everything you need to know about the release of NSDL Q2FY26 results.
NSDL Q2 Results: Date
In a stock exchange filing dated Oct. 31, NSDL said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Nov. 13 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and half-year ended September 2025.
NSDL Q2 Results: Trading Window Closure
In compliance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the company’s trading window for dealing in its securities has been closed for designated persons from Oct. 1 to Nov. 15.
NSDL Q2 Results: Earnings Call
NSDL has scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts on Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. to discuss the Q2FY26 results.
Universal Access: +91 22 6280 1144 / +91 22 7115 8045
International Toll-Free Numbers
USA: 18667462133, UK: 08081011573, Singapore: 8001012045, Hong Kong: 800964448
NSDL Q1 Results
NSDL reported a 15.16% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 89.6 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 77.8 crore in Q1FY25. Its Ebitda rose 19.39% YoY to Rs 129.5 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 108.5 crore in Q1FY25. The depository’s total income dropped to Rs 346.8 crore in the June 2025 quarter against Rs 364.9 crore in the year-ago period.
NSDL Share Price History
Shares of NSDL have declined 0.65% in the past five trading sessions on the BSE. In the last one month, the stock has decreased by 7.69%. Since its listing in August 2025, the stock has gained 15.56%.
At 9:41 a.m. on Wednesday, NSDL shares were trading 2.02% up at Rs 1,081.65 apiece on the BSE. This compares to a 0.63% rise in the BSE Sensex.