Business NewsEarningsNSDL Q2 Results: Check Board Meeting Date, Earnings Call Details And Share Price History
ADVERTISEMENT

NSDL Q2 Results: Check Board Meeting Date, Earnings Call Details And Share Price History

NSDL quarterly results: The depository has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors on Nov. 13 to approve the Q2FY26 results.

12 Nov 2025, 09:43 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
NSDL Q2 Results
Listing ceremony of NSDL at BSE on August 06. (Photo Source: NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL) is set to announce the results for the second quarter of FY26 this week. It is one of the largest securities depositories in the world. NSDL provides services such as account maintenance, dematerialisation, and settlement of trades to investors, brokers and other market participants. Here’s everything you need to know about the release of NSDL Q2FY26 results.

NSDL Q2 Results: Date 

In a stock exchange filing dated Oct. 31, NSDL said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on Nov. 13 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and half-year ended September 2025.

ALSO READ

NBCC Q2 Results: Date, Dividend News, Earnings Call Details And Share Price History
Opinion
NBCC Q2 Results: Date, Dividend News, Earnings Call Details And Share Price History
Read More

NSDL Q2 Results: Trading Window Closure

In compliance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the company’s trading window for dealing in its securities has been closed for designated persons from Oct. 1 to Nov. 15.

NSDL Q2 Results: Earnings Call

NSDL has scheduled an earnings call with investors and analysts on Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. to discuss the Q2FY26 results.

Universal Access: +91 22 6280 1144 / +91 22 7115 8045

International Toll-Free Numbers

USA: 18667462133, UK: 08081011573, Singapore: 8001012045, Hong Kong: 800964448

NSDL Q1 Results

NSDL reported a 15.16% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 89.6 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 77.8 crore in Q1FY25. Its Ebitda rose 19.39% YoY to Rs 129.5 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 108.5 crore in Q1FY25. The depository’s total income dropped to Rs 346.8 crore in the June 2025 quarter against Rs 364.9 crore in the year-ago period.

NSDL Share Price History

Shares of NSDL have declined 0.65% in the past five trading sessions on the BSE. In the last one month, the stock has decreased by 7.69%. Since its listing in August 2025, the stock has gained 15.56%.

At 9:41 a.m. on Wednesday, NSDL shares were trading 2.02% up at Rs 1,081.65 apiece on the BSE. This compares to a 0.63% rise in the BSE Sensex.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT