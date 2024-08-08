Novelis Q1 Results: Operating Income Rises 19% To $500 Million

Hindalco Industries Ltd.'s subsidiary Novelis Inc. reported an adjusted Ebitda of $500 million in the first quarter of financial year 2025. This marked a 19% annual uptick, which was mainly driven by higher volumes and favorable product pricing, as per the company's press release.

The aluminum products manufacturer's net income attributable to common shareholders was down 3% year-on-year to $151 million, due to initial charges associated with flooding at the firm's Switzerland plant, as well as higher restructuring and unfavorable metal price lag.

The net income attributable to common shareholders excluding the special items stood 32% higher at $204 million.