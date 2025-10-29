NMDC Steel Q2 Results: Swings Back To Loss; Shares Fall Nearly 7%

NMDC Steel Ltd. swings back to loss of Rs 115 crore in the second quarter of this financial year.

The steel maker had posted a profit of Rs 25.6 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification on Wednesday. However, it had posted a loss of Rs 547 crore in quarter ended March.

Revenue rose by 0.7% year-on-year for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 3,390 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, fell 50.4% year-on-year to Rs 417 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted to 6.1%.