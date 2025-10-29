NMDC Steel Q2 Results: Swings Back To Loss; Shares Fall Nearly 7%
NMDC Steel revenue rose by 0.7% year-on-year for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 3,390 crore.
NMDC Steel Ltd. swings back to loss of Rs 115 crore in the second quarter of this financial year.
The steel maker had posted a profit of Rs 25.6 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal, according to its stock exchange notification on Wednesday. However, it had posted a loss of Rs 547 crore in quarter ended March.
Revenue rose by 0.7% year-on-year for the three months ended September, reaching Rs 3,390 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, fell 50.4% year-on-year to Rs 417 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted to 6.1%.
NMDC Steel Q2 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 0.7% to Rs 3,390 crore versus Rs 3,365 crore.
Ebitda down 50.4% to Rs 207 crore versus Rs 417 crore.
Margin at 6.1% versus 12.4%.
Net loss of Rs 115 crore versus net profit of Rs 25.6 crore.
NMDC Steel had produced 2 million tonnes of hot metal in the 2024-25 financial year. This milestone marks a 100 per cent increase in hot metal production compared to the previous 2023-24 fiscal year, when its plant produced 9,66,468 tonne in its first seven and a half months of operation
NMDC Share Price Today
The scrip fell as much as 6.88% to Rs 44.39 apiece after the earnings were announced. It pared losses from the high of 4.15% to close 6.36% lower at Rs 44.64 apiece. This compares to a 0.52% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.
It has fallen 1.22% in the last 12 months and risen 3.59% year-to-date.