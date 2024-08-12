ADVERTISEMENT
NMDC Q1 Result: Profit Rises 19%, Beats Estimates
Revenue was up 0.4% to Rs 5,414.2 crore in the June quarter.
NMDC Ltd.'s consolidated net profit increased 19% in the first quarter of the current financial year, beating analysts' estimates.
The iron ore exploration company's profit rose to Rs 1,971 crore in the June quarter, as against Rs 1,652 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Monday. This compares to the Rs 1,730.8-crore net profit consensus estimate by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
NMDC Q1 FY25 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 0.4% to Rs 5,414.2 crore versus Rs 5,394.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,519.5 crore).
Ebitda up 17% to Rs 2,339.9 crore versus Rs 1,993.5 (Estimate: Rs 2,095.3 crore).
Ebitda margin at 43.2% vs 36.9% (Estimate: 37.9%).
Net profit up 19.3% to Rs 1,971 crore versus Rs 1,652 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,730.8 crore).
