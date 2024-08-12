NMDC Q1 Result: Profit Rises 19%, Beats Estimates

NMDC Ltd.'s consolidated net profit increased 19% in the first quarter of the current financial year, beating analysts' estimates.

The iron ore exploration company's profit rose to Rs 1,971 crore in the June quarter, as against Rs 1,652 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Monday. This compares to the Rs 1,730.8-crore net profit consensus estimate by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.