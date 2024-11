NMDC, ONGC, Azad Engineering, Orient Technologies, UPL Among 300+ Companies To Declare Q2 Results Today

The Q2 earnings season is inching closer to its last phase. As many as 325 companies will announce their financial results for the quarter and six-month period ended September 30 on Nov. 11.

The list of companies announcing their results on Nov. 11 includes FMCG majors such as Britannia Industries Ltd. and Parle Industries Ltd. State-owned companies such as NMDC and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Ltd. will also announce their results on the same day.

Other major companies such as Hindalco Industries will also announce their results on Nov. 11.

Here is a look at how some of these companies performed in the June quarter of the current fiscal.