NLC India Q3 Profit At Rs 254 Crore
The company had posted a consolidated loss of Rs 396.35 crore in the year-ago period.
NLC India on Tuesday reported a consolidated profit of Rs 254.10 crore for the quarter ended on Dec. 31, 2023.
The consolidated income of the company during October-December period declined to Rs 3,249.391 crore from Rs 3,982.49 crore in the year-ago period, NLC India said in a filing to BSE.
In a statement, the PSU said that NLCIL incorporated a new wholly-owned subsidiary NLC India Green Energy Ltd (NIGEL) to undertake green projects.
NLC India is a Navratna company under the coal ministry. Its core business is mining and power generation.
