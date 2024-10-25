NLC India Q2 Results: Profit Drops 9.5% To Rs 982 Crore

NLC India Ltd., reported a 37% year-on-year advance in net profit for the first quarter of this financial year, beating analysts' estimates.

The public sector enterprise recorded a net profit of Rs 566.69 crore for the quarter-ended June, as compared to Rs 413.57 crore over the same period last year, according to its stock exchange notification. This was above the Rs 476-crore estimate by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Shares of the company closed 1.84% lower at Rs 239.45 apiece, as compared to a 0.9% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock has fallen 5.62% year-to-date and risen 95.66% over the past 12 months.