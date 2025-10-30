Nippon Life Q2 Net Profit Slips; Dividend Of Rs 9 Per Share Declared — Check Record Date, Other Details

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. declared an interim dividend of Rs 9 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10, along with its Q2 results on Thursday.

The record date for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of the shareholders to the interim dividend has been fixed as Nov 6, 2025. Moreover, the payment date is scheduled to happen on and from Nov 14, 2025, according to the regulatory filing.

The company's net profit for the second quarter of FY26 went down 13% sequentially after it reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 345 crore compared to Rs 396 crore in the last quarter.

The company's revenue went down 7.7% to Rs 694.71 crore from Rs 752.61 crore in the previous quarter.