NHPC Q2 Results: Profit Plunges 37%, Misses Estimates

NHPC Ltd.'s consolidated net profit dropped 37% in the second quarter of the current financial year, missing analysts' estimates.

The government-run power company posted a profit of Rs 1,069.3 crore in the September quarter, as compared to Rs 1,693.3 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 1,178 crore.