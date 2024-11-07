NDTV ProfitEarningsNHPC Q2 Results: Profit Plunges 37%, Misses Estimates
ADVERTISEMENT

NHPC Q2 Results: Profit Plunges 37%, Misses Estimates

Revenue was up 4.1% to Rs 3,051.9 crore in the September quarter.

07 Nov 2024, 07:56 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NHPC's Q2 results show a 37% drop in net profit to Rs 1,069.3 crore, while revenue increased by 4.1% to Rs 3,051.9 crore, as the company faced narrowing margins and a lower-than-expected profit. (NHPC’s Omkareshwar Power Station in Madhya Pradesh. Source: company website)</p></div>
NHPC's Q2 results show a 37% drop in net profit to Rs 1,069.3 crore, while revenue increased by 4.1% to Rs 3,051.9 crore, as the company faced narrowing margins and a lower-than-expected profit. (NHPC’s Omkareshwar Power Station in Madhya Pradesh. Source: company website)

NHPC Ltd.'s consolidated net profit dropped 37% in the second quarter of the current financial year, missing analysts' estimates.

The government-run power company posted a profit of Rs 1,069.3 crore in the September quarter, as compared to Rs 1,693.3 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 1,178 crore.

NHPC Q2 FY25 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY) 

  • Revenue up 4.1% to Rs 3,051.9 crore versus Rs 2,931.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,023 crore).

  • Ebitda up 2% to Rs 1,798.8 crore versus Rs 1,768.2 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,808 crore).

  • Margin narrows 140 basis points to 58.9% versus 60.3% (Estimate: 59.8%).

  • Net profit down 37% to Rs 1,069.3 crore versus Rs 1,693.3 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,178 crore).

(This is a developing story).

ALSO READ

Q2 Results Live Updates: Cummins Profit Rises 37%; NHPC Profit Misses Estimates
Opinion
Q2 Results Live Updates: Cummins Profit Rises 37%; NHPC Profit Misses Estimates
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT