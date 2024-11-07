NHPC Q2 Results: Profit Plunges 37%, Misses Estimates
Revenue was up 4.1% to Rs 3,051.9 crore in the September quarter.
NHPC Ltd.'s consolidated net profit dropped 37% in the second quarter of the current financial year, missing analysts' estimates.
The government-run power company posted a profit of Rs 1,069.3 crore in the September quarter, as compared to Rs 1,693.3 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 1,178 crore.
NHPC Q2 FY25 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4.1% to Rs 3,051.9 crore versus Rs 2,931.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,023 crore).
Ebitda up 2% to Rs 1,798.8 crore versus Rs 1,768.2 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,808 crore).
Margin narrows 140 basis points to 58.9% versus 60.3% (Estimate: 59.8%).
Net profit down 37% to Rs 1,069.3 crore versus Rs 1,693.3 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,178 crore).
(This is a developing story).