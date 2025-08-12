NHPC Q1 Results: Profit Rises 4%
NHPC's revenue increased by 19.3% year-on-year for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 3,213.77 crore.
NHPC Ltd. posted a 4.2% rise in the first quarter of this financial year. It has posted a consolidated profit of Rs 1,065.02 crore in quarter ended June.
This is in comparison to profit of Rs 1,021.77 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to its stock exchange notification on Tuesday.
Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 12% year-on-year to Rs 1,801.51 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted to 56.1%.
NHPC Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19.3% to Rs 3,213.77 crore versus Rs 2,694.20 crore.
Net Profit up 4% to Rs 1,065.02 crore versus Rs 1,021.77 crore.
Ebitda up 12% to Rs 1,801.51 crore versus Rs 1,609.47 crore.
Margin at 56.1% versus 59.7%.
NHPC Share Price Today
The quarterly earnings was shared after market hours. The stock settled 0.55% higher at Rs 83.91 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.46% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.
NHPC's shares have fallen 13.38% in the last 12 months and risen 3.99% year-to-date.
Out of nine analysts tracking the company, five maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold' and three suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 93.13 implies an upside of 11%.