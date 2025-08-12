NHPC Q1 Results: Profit Rises 4%

NHPC Ltd. posted a 4.2% rise in the first quarter of this financial year. It has posted a consolidated profit of Rs 1,065.02 crore in quarter ended June.

This is in comparison to profit of Rs 1,021.77 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to its stock exchange notification on Tuesday.

Revenue increased by 19.3% year-on-year for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 3,213.77 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, rose 12% year-on-year to Rs 1,801.51 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted to 56.1%.