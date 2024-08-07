NDTV ProfitEarningsNHPC Q1 Results: Profit Jumps To Rs 1,108 Crore, Beats Estimates
ADVERTISEMENT

NHPC Q1 Results: Profit Jumps To Rs 1,108 Crore, Beats Estimates

The government-owned hydroelectric generation company's profit increased to Rs 1,108.46 crore in the June quarter.

07 Aug 2024, 08:03 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NHPC’s Omkareshwar Power Station in Madhya Pradesh. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
NHPC’s Omkareshwar Power Station in Madhya Pradesh. (Source: Company website)

NHPC Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 1% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, beating analysts' estimates.

The government-owned hydroelectric generation company's profit increased to Rs 1,108.46 crore in the June quarter, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 885-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

NHPC Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated,YoY)

  • Revenue down 2.3% at Rs 2,694.20 crore versus Rs 2,757.26 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,827 crore).

  • Ebitda down 3% at Rs 1,462.56 crore versus Rs 1,504.52 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,468 crore).

  • Ebitda margin at 54.3% versus 54.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 51.9%).

  • Net profit up 1% at Rs 1,108.46 crore versus Rs 1,095.38 (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 885 crore).

ALSO READ

NHPC's JV Board Greenlights Transfer Of 1.31 Crore Shares To Power Grid

Opinion
NHPC's JV Board Greenlights Transfer Of 1.31 Crore Shares To Power Grid
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT