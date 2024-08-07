ADVERTISEMENT
NHPC Q1 Results: Profit Jumps To Rs 1,108 Crore, Beats Estimates
The government-owned hydroelectric generation company's profit increased to Rs 1,108.46 crore in the June quarter.
NHPC Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 1% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, beating analysts' estimates.
The government-owned hydroelectric generation company's profit increased to Rs 1,108.46 crore in the June quarter, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 885-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
NHPC Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated,YoY)
Revenue down 2.3% at Rs 2,694.20 crore versus Rs 2,757.26 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,827 crore).
Ebitda down 3% at Rs 1,462.56 crore versus Rs 1,504.52 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,468 crore).
Ebitda margin at 54.3% versus 54.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 51.9%).
Net profit up 1% at Rs 1,108.46 crore versus Rs 1,095.38 (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 885 crore).
Opinion
NHPC's JV Board Greenlights Transfer Of 1.31 Crore Shares To Power Grid
ADVERTISEMENT