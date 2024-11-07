NHPC, Lupin, Mahindra & Mahindra, RVLN, Trent Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

NHPC Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd., and Trent Ltd. will be in focus on Thursday as they announce their earnings for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024.

Mahindra & Mahindra is expected to report a net profit of Rs 3,564 crore, with revenue projected at Rs 27,063 crore, as per analysts' consensus estimate compiled by Bloomberg. The company’s Ebitda is estimated at Rs 3,747 crore, resulting in an Ebitda margin of 13.8%.

Lupin is anticipated to post a net profit of Rs 742 crore and revenue of Rs 5,560 crore. The company's Ebitda is expected at Rs 1,203 crore, translating to a margin of 21.6%.

NHPC is likely to report a net profit of Rs 1,178 crore and revenue of Rs 3,023 crore.

RVNL is expected to announce a net profit of Rs 356 crore, with revenue estimated at Rs 5,160 crore and an Ebitda of Rs 310 crore, reflecting a margin of 6%.

Other notable companies announcing earnings on Wednesday include Indian Hotels Co., Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., and Cummins India Ltd.