NHPC, Lupin, Mahindra & Mahindra, RVLN, Trent Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
NHPC, Lupin, Mahindra & Mahindra, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd., and Trent are set to release their Q2 earnings today, with strong projections across sectors ranging from pharma to infrastructure and energy.
NHPC Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd., and Trent Ltd. will be in focus on Thursday as they announce their earnings for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024.
Mahindra & Mahindra is expected to report a net profit of Rs 3,564 crore, with revenue projected at Rs 27,063 crore, as per analysts' consensus estimate compiled by Bloomberg. The company’s Ebitda is estimated at Rs 3,747 crore, resulting in an Ebitda margin of 13.8%.
Lupin is anticipated to post a net profit of Rs 742 crore and revenue of Rs 5,560 crore. The company's Ebitda is expected at Rs 1,203 crore, translating to a margin of 21.6%.
NHPC is likely to report a net profit of Rs 1,178 crore and revenue of Rs 3,023 crore.
RVNL is expected to announce a net profit of Rs 356 crore, with revenue estimated at Rs 5,160 crore and an Ebitda of Rs 310 crore, reflecting a margin of 6%.
Other notable companies announcing earnings on Wednesday include Indian Hotels Co., Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., Bajaj Electricals Ltd., and Cummins India Ltd.
Full List Of Companies Declaring Q2 Results On Nov. 7
AAVAS Financiers Ltd, Abbott India Ltd, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, Agi Greenpac Ltd, Akzo Nobel India Limited, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Astral Ltd, Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd, Carysil Ltd, Clean Science and Technology Ltd, Cummins India Ltd, Emami Ltd, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Escorts Kubota Ltd, Great Eastern Shipping Co, GMM Pfaudler Ltd, Goldiam International Ltd, G R Infraprojects Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd, Happy Forgings Ltd, HIL Ltd, Indian Hotels Co. Ltd, India Glycols Ltd, Indigo Paints Ltd, Innova Captab Ltd, Ircon International Ltd, ITD Cementation India Ltd, Jagran Prakashan Ltd, Kennametal India Ltd, Linde India Limited, Lupin Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, MMTC Ltd, Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd, Navneet Education Ltd, NCC Limited, NHPC Ltd, NRB Bearings Ltd, Page Industries Ltd, Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd, Rolex Rings Ltd, RPG Life Sciences Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Sanofi India Ltd, Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd, Baazar Style Retail Ltd, Subros Ltd, Tarsons Products Ltd, Trent Ltd, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd, Vardhman Special Steels Ltd, VA Tech Wabag Ltd, Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd.