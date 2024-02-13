Oil India Q3 Results: Profit Up 3.12% On Higher Sales

NDTV ProfitEarningsOil India Q3 Results: Profit Up 3.12% On Higher Sales
13 Feb 2024, 04:55 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A view of Oil India Ltd.'s oil storage tanks. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
A view of Oil India Ltd.'s oil storage tanks. (Source: Company website)

Oil India Ltd's net profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 rose on higher sales.

The net profit of the state-run explorer increased 3.12% to Rs 2,607.7 crore in the quarter ended December, according to its exchange filing.

Oil India FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue from operations rose 3.16% to Rs ,9614.28 crore vs Rs 9,299.03 crore a year ago.

  • Operating profit or Ebitda fell 17.57% to Rs 3,443.23 crore vs Rs 4,176.8 crore a year ago.

  • Ebitda margin narrowed 910 bps to 35.81% vs 44.91% a year ago.

Shares of Oil India closed 1.21% higher, as compared with a 0.68% rise in the benchmark Sensex.

