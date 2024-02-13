Oil India Q3 Results: Profit Up 3.12% On Higher Sales

Oil India Ltd's net profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 rose on higher sales. The net profit of the state-run explorer increased 3.12% to Rs 2,607.7 crore in the quarter ended December, according to its exchange filing. Oil India FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue from operations rose 3.16% to Rs ,9614.28 crore vs Rs 9,299.03 crore a year ago.Operating profit or Ebitda fell 17.57% to Rs 3,443.23 crore vs Rs 4,176.8 cr...